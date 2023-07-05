Broadway Utica
Flags at state government buildings flown at half-staff in honor of Air Force Staff Seargeant Kory Wade

Flags to be Flown at Half Staff on July 5 and 6

 Governor Kathy Hochul on July 4 directed flags to half-staff at all State government buildings and facilities on July 5 and July 6 in honor of U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kory Wade, who passed away following training exercises that took place on June 14. Staff Sergeant Wade was a native of Shortsville, New York in Ontario County.

 “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Staff Sergeant Kory Wade and extend my deepest sympathies to Sergeant Wade’s family and loved ones on behalf of all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “This tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks the brave men and women in our nation’s military face every day to keep us safe.”

 Wade enlisted in the Air Force and served his country since 2008. He received numerous awards, including the Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and U.S. Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon.

