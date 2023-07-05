Annual Masonic event held at Masonic Care Community campus in Utica

The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the state of New York held its

annual St John’s Day event at the Masonic Care Community campus

in Utica during the weekend of June 24.

The event, as much a training session for executives of the order, as it is a family-themed frolic on the expansive senior care facility, assembled scores of “district deputies” of the Grand Master, Richard J Kessler of Buffalo and their regional and district leadership.

Photo: Grand Master Richard J Kessler addresses his deputies and their field officers

at the investiture ceremony on St John’s Day at the Masonic Care Community in

Utica.

The weekend of learning and fun concluded with the investiture ceremony

in which new leaders of “The Craft” were invested with the authority to guide

members and, their lodges and to oversee Masonic events in their regions.

The assembled Masonic leaders heard Grand Master Kessler and youth leader

Miss Kaitlin Piston, State Representative, Organization of Triangles, Inc. (a youth group for girls exclusive to the state of New York) exhort their members to continued fealty and ever-increasing efforts to promoteand exemplify Masonic principles. These principles revolve around truth, friendship, and service.

The investiture ceremony was held in the 119-year-old Tompkins Chapel

on the MCC grounds. The chapel was named for Daniel J Tompkins, NY Governor, Vice

President of the United States and Grand Master of Masons Daniel Tompkins.

Freemasonry, or “Masonry” is the world’s oldest and largest fraternity. There are currently more than 30,000 Masons in New York. The number continues to grow.

Photo: With the Grand Lodge banner preceeding, Masons March to Tompkins Chapel

for investiture.