Arts: Incantare to Peform at Hamilton College on Nov. 4

Incantare
Incantare. (Photo submitted by Hamilton College).

Clinton, NY — Hamilton College Performing Arts continues the fall performing arts series with Incantare on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 pm in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center. 

Incantare presents From Darkness into Light, a program that pays homage to the effects of the Thirty Years’ War on composition and culture in seventeenth-century Germany. The program illuminates the music of lesser-known wartime and postwar composers whose style directly influenced Bach and the subsequent high Baroque.

Incantare is a vibrant chamber ensemble featuring violins, sackbuts (Baroque trombones), and continuo. Incantare’s concerts highlight the musical and cultural connections of underexplored musicians from the Renaissance and early Baroque periods, especially music by composers, singers, and instrumentalists from marginalized communities in early modern Europe. Founded by Alice Culin-Ellison, Liza Malamut, Ben David Aronson, and Garrett Lahr, the ensemble strives to discover, research, transcribe, teach, and perform works that may not have been heard since their conception.

Tickets for this event are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, and $5 for students. For more information call the box office at (315) 859-4331 or visit www.hamilton.edu/performingarts.

