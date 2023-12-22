Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNews#1 Featured Story"We dragged hip-hop upstate" DJ JMC, on 50 Years of Hip-Hop
ArtBlack PerspectiveCNY NewsColumnsRon KlopfansteinCommunity VoiceEntertainmentLive and LocalLocal HistoryMust ReadNews#1 Featured StoryLocal Newsnumber 1 postSlider PostThe ArtsThis Month in Print OnlineThis Month Must ReadUtica Phoenix Exclusive:

“We dragged hip-hop upstate” DJ JMC, on 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ron Klopfanstein
By Ron Klopfanstein
0
87

“We dragged hip-hop upstate” DJ JMC, on 50 Years of Hip-Hop

By Ron Klopfanstein  

Hip-hop began 50 years ago in The Bronx. While it has evolved into a mainstream, commercially successful genre in those five decades, its roots and its heart are with indy performers who create art from available pre-existing media blended and personalized into original expressions. There are “Five Pillars of Hip-Hop,” these include MCing (or rapping), break dancing, graffiti art, knowledge of self and the movement. 

The first “pillar,” however, is DJ’ing. DJs or “disc jockeys” are the people who play, blend, and curate recorded music for live audiences or on radio stations like Utica’s hip-hop radio station, 95.5 FM “The Heat.” 

In this series of recorded interviews with 95.5 FM’s “Heat Squad,” they talk about the art form, how it evolved, and its cultural impact globally and locally. 

Today, I am talking to DJ JMC. In our interview, he explains how rap had its roots in scat and how DJs like him “dragged it upstate.” 

Like Ron Klopfanstein at Facebook.com/ReadRonKlopfanstein, Follow him at Threads.net/@RonKlopfanstein, Instagram.com/RonKlopfanstein, Twitter.com/RonKlopfanstein, and Tiktok.com/@ronklopfanstein Read all his work at Muckrack.com/ron-klopfanstein. Ron appears on “The Hot Seat with Cassandra Harris Lockwood” on the last Monday of each month at 5 p.m. tune into 95.5 “The Heat” or stream it live at 955TheHeat.com

Previous article
SUNY Poly, Herkimer College Reaffirm Partnership
Ron Klopfanstein
Ron Klopfansteinhttps://uticaphoenixnet.wpcomstaging.com/
Multimedia journalist, news and features editor, and creative content producer for the Utica Phoenix digital platform and 95.5 FM The Heat broadcast and streaming radio.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
#1 Featured Story

SUNY Poly, Herkimer College Reaffirm Partnership

charrislockwood - 0
%d