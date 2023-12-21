SUNY Poly, Herkimer College Reaffirm Partnership

Mohawk Valley colleges strengthen transfer pathways through Dual Admissions and Seamless Transfer Programs

UTICA, NY – SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) and Herkimer County Community College (Herkimer College) recently signed an agreement that strengthens the two institutions’ existing partnership through a Dual Admissions Program. The reaffirmed agreement concurrently admits students to a bachelor’s degree program at SUNY Poly upon admission to Herkimer College, guaranteeing a seamless transfer experience for students to continue their education at SUNY Poly after earning their associate degree at Herkimer College.

The Dual Admissions Program stipulates that upon admission to Herkimer College, students are concurrently admitted into a bachelor’s degree program at SUNY Poly. Students at Herkimer College must earn an Associate of Science (AS) degree, Associate of Arts (AA) degree, or Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree with a 2.5 GPA to continue their studies at SUNY Poly. Upon admission to Herkimer College and the Dual Admissions Program, students are encouraged to contact the SUNY Poly Admissions Office to discuss the best path from Herkimer College to SUNY Poly to maximize transfer credit for timely completion of their bachelor’s degree.

The Dual Admissions Program complements SUNY Poly’s Seamless Transfer Initiative, which in addition to eliminating barriers to the transfer admission and credit evaluation process, provides scholarship funding to all students transferring from Herkimer College. Students currently enrolled at Herkimer College who did not select the dual admission option at the time of application can still take advantage of the benefits of the seamless transfer initiatives. SUNY Poly offers Instant Decision Appointments regularly and a Transfer Admissions Advisor is available to coach students through the credit evaluation process.

“Providing students with a seamless transfer pathway to continue their college journey at a four-year state institution, where they can receive a high-quality and affordable education, is incredibly important,” said SUNY Poly President Dr. Winston Soboyejo. “Building on the 16 articulation agreements already in place between our two institutions, this reaffirmed agreement adds seven additional transfer pathways from associate degrees in Esports Management, Human Services, and Psychology to bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration, Communications + Media Design, Community + Behavioral Health, Interactive Media + Game Design, Psychology, and Sociology. Herkimer College has been a great partner, and we look forward to continuing to work together to ensure our students have the best possible path to achieving their dreams.”

“This not only deepens our longstanding partnership with SUNY Polytechnic Institute, but it reaffirms our commitment to accessible, high-quality education that prepares all learners for success,” Herkimer College Officer-in-Charge Nicholas F. Laino said. “We know dual enrollment is a strategy that transforms lives and improves the outcomes for our workforce. This pathway presents an exciting opportunity for our students and campus communities.” The reaffirmed partnership between the two institutions is one of the highlights of SUNY Poly’s newly launched Path to Poly Program, which is supported by the SUNY Transformation Fund. For more info about the seamless transfer process between SUNY Poly and Herkimer College, visit sunypoly.edu/seamless-transfer.

####################

About SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) SUNY Poly is charting a path to become New York State’s and the nation’s premier public polytechnic. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees – via its four colleges: Arts & Sciences, Business, Engineering, and Health Sciences – in engineering, cybersecurity, computer science, and the engineering technologies; professional studies, including business, communication, and nursing; and arts and sciences, including biology, game design, mathematics, and social sciences at its campus located in Utica. Established in 1966 as the Upper Division College at Herkimer/Rome/Utica, SUNY Poly today operates as an innovative academic leader and economic driver in the Mohawk Valley region and beyond. For more information, visit http://www.sunypoly.edu.

About Herkimer County Community College (Herkimer College) Located in central New York State, just off the NYS Thruway exit 30, Herkimer College is one of 30 community colleges in the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Herkimer offers a quality and affordable educational experience and is ranked among the top two-year colleges in the nation based on transfer and graduation rates. Herkimer College offers a variety of associate degree and certificate programs in art, business, communication arts, criminal justice and law, education, healthcare and service, liberal arts and sciences, and STEM, and is a leading provider of fully online degree programs. The student body of approximately 2,500 hails from throughout the nation and several foreign countries. With on-campus housing for more than 600 students, a nationally ranked athletics program, and a variety of student activities, clubs and events, Herkimer College students enjoy the complete college experience. Herkimer College is a fundamental contributor to the economic development of Herkimer County and the South-Central Adirondack region. More information is available at http://www.herkimer.edu/.

Share this: Facebook

X

