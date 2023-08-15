Utica high school student to perform at Glimmerglass

We are pleased to announce that Utica New Yorks own 16-year-old Caleb J.A Crowder the son of Edward & Melitta Crowder will be in the First World Premiere of the “Rip Van Winkles” Opera at the Glimmerglass Theatre in Cooperstown New York on Monday August 7th at 7:30 pm, Sunday August 13th at 7:30 pm, and the finale show Friday August 18th at 1:00 pm.

He is an 11th grade student at the Utica Academy of Science Charter High School here in Utica, and he is the current Vice President of the Junior Frontiers of the Mohawk Valley chapter under the leadership of Judge Jawwad Rasheed. Caleb submitted his audition video in May 2023 and was hand-picked by the Glimmerglass staff to be in the Teen Assemble cast featuring an all Teen and youth cast.

Caleb has been a singer and performer since the age of three years old. He has sung and for many events here in the Utica area, and cities in the U.S. He has won First place twice, and second place in three local talent shows. Just like his father Edward Crowder, Sr who is well-known in the community as a phenomenal musician and leader. Caleb is certainly headed in the right direction, and guided by parents who are pillars in our community.

Caleb is also an entrepreneur/business owner along with his two younger twin brothers David & Andrew of We3Cre8 LLC. They are a Tie-dye and apparel business here in the local area. We3Cre8 was also recognized for their business by the The Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) program lead by Michelle Mccarrick Truett program director.

Caleb’s dream is to become a professional actor/singer, song writer and philanthropist. Too provide resources and give back to those who don’t have and inspire those to dream and accomplish whatever they dream to be now and in the future which is his desire.

If you would like to support Caleb by attending any of his performances, please visit the Glimmerglass website at https://glimmerglass.org/tag/alice-busch-opera-theater/ and search for the opera called “Rip Van Winkles”. We are certainly proud of Caleb, and our community will be cheering him on as he pursues his professional singing/acting career.