Utica Civilian Public Safety Advisory Board Invites Public Participation in the Upcoming Town Hall

[Utica, NY] – The Utica Civilian Public Safety Advisory Board is pleased to announce its invitation to the community to participate in its forthcoming Town Hall.

The Advisory Board’s Mission: To address public safety and related concerns, particularly in the context of law enforcement and community relations, with the aim of fostering a higher quality of life for all residents of the City of Utica.

Residents are encouraged to attend this first Community Town Hall to voice their concerns, offer insights, and contribute to meaningful discussions on matters related to public safety policies, community policing, and strategies to enhance safety and well-being for all members of the Utica community.

The upcoming town hall will provide an opportunity for the public to:

Learn about the Utica CPSA Board’s purpose, plan for next steps and introduction to the Board Members.

Engage in constructive dialogue with the Utica CPSA Board.

Collaborate in identifying community-centric approaches to enhance public safety measures.

Contribute ideas and suggestions for fostering positive relationships between the community and law enforcement agencies.

Meeting Details:

Date: Monday, January 29, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Munson – 310 Genesee Street, Utica, New York

The Utica Civilian Public Safety Advisory Board welcomes diverse viewpoints and encourages community members to participate actively in these vital conversations.

For more information, please contact: Tiffanie Davis, tiffaniedavis.realtor@gmail. com

Share this: Facebook

X

