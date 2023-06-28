Upstate Progressive PAC (UP PAC) endorsed candidates win primaries

Upstate Progressive PAC (UP PAC) is proud to announce its three endorsed candidates in the June primary have all won their elections on Tuesday, June 27th. Below are statements on behalf of the UP PAC Board on each of their wins.

Celeste Friend, Utica Mayor Democratic nominee, Oneida County – “Celeste is the definition of progressive. She’s spent her time on the Utica Common Council fighting to move Utica forward. She’s a passionate and staunch supporter of the Labor movement and workers rights, she works to bring a greener approach to city operations, and she is laser focused about making the city of Utica more accessible and transparent to all Utica residents and visitors. Following her primary win, Celeste is the first woman candidate for Mayor of Utica, breaking barriers and making history in Upstate New York! We are so excited to celebrate Celeste’s primary victory and look forward to her winning the general election in November!”

Maurice Brown, Onondaga County Legislature District 15, Onondaga County – “Maurice has proven that organizing wins with his victory in the primary, and this win tonight ensures he will advance to the general election in November. His neighbors are one step closer to being his future constituents thanks to his relentless organizing and message for a future where nobody gets left behind. With the help of Labor, activists, friends, family, neighbors, mentors and many others, we celebrate this big win for him and his team.”

Alexander Marion, Syracuse City Auditor, Onondaga County – “Alexander has won his primary race to become the Democratic candidate for Syracuse City Auditor. He has experience getting things done from the trenches of local government to the highest levels of state office. He’ll bring that know-how to the auditor’s office and will ensure city government is working for all of its people. Marion challenged Syracuse to see new possibilities in how the Auditor role can make the city better and more resilient, and they said yes to him at the ballot box on Tuesday.”

UP PAC was founded by New York State Senator Rachel May and progressive leaders from Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego Counties. UP PAC will fund, train, and support the next generation of progressive elected leadership across upstate New York with a focus on high impact races and candidates in the previously mentioned counties.

To learn more about UP PAC, visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ UpstateProgressivePAC

Or check out our website: https://www. upstateprogressivepac.org/