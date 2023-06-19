Broadway Utica
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica invites community to general assembly meeting

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has scheduled a General Assembly meeting for June 25. Please use the link below for more information: 

https://www.uua.org/ga/program/highlights/sunday-morning-worship  

Join us for the largest annual gathering of UUs joining in worship. Rev. Manish Mishra-Marzetti, Senior Minister of the First UU Congregation of Ann Arbor, MI will lead this powerful, communal worship experience. Church will be open.

To attend:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

