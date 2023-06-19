Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica invites community to general assembly meeting

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has scheduled a General Assembly meeting for June 25. Please use the link below for more information:

https://www.uua.org/ga/ program/highlights/sunday- morning-worship

Join us for the largest annual gathering of UUs joining in worship. Rev. Manish Mishra-Marzetti, Senior Minister of the First UU Congregation of Ann Arbor, MI will lead this powerful, communal worship experience. Church will be open.

To attend:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica



Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica

and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920

Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638

More information at uuutica.org