Johnson Park Center releases food giveaway details for week of June 19

The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals will be around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food given to the community will be quarter leg chicken, tuna, meals, eggs, mac & cheese, rice, fresh produce, collar green, split pea, fresh fruit, walnut, cream light, half & half, milk, bread, etc.

The JPC Food Pantry is the only designated Food Pantry open in the late afternoon & evening hours. Therefore, you can live in Utica, Rome, the Mohawk Valley, and other surrounding areas. Please get in touch with your friends/family on social media, text, email, or call them to come to the Free Food Giveaway on Mon, Jun 19, or Tue, Jun 20, to receive the free Food.

We are having the JPC Annual Low Income Recertification and Identification Verification. If you still need to recertify, please bring the Identification (ID) of all people in your household. Acceptable Government Issue IDs include a Birth Certificate, NYS Driver’s License, NYS Photo ID, Social Security Card, NYS Benefit Card, and Prison Photo ID.

New-Starting on the corner of Leah and 1300 block of West Streets, cars/vehicles will line up at the registration station. The Registration Personnel wearing facemasks will check that all Food Consumers’ JPC Food Pantry Cards (JPCFPC) and be scanned if current; you will go to the next station to sign in and proceed to the various station. If you pick up your JPCFPC, the Registration Personnel may ask for your name to print your name. They will check all processed cards each time you come to the Food Pantry until they have them with the processed JPCFPC. The Registration Personnel will give you your JPCFPC.

Suppose you have lost your JPC, or need to update your Intake Application database base, or you make an initial Intake application. In that case, the Registration Personnel will direct you to the Intake Staton. The Intake Personnel will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. Then you will go to each Food Station, where volunteers will put the Food and gift in your car/vehicle.

If you do not have a car/vehicle, please come to the JPC Food Pantry Walkers Free Food Giveaway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, between 3 pm to 6 pm in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine.”