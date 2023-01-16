Broadway Utica
Announcement

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces upcoming online service

UU Utica Service Description:

January 22nd, 2023 
“Imagine”  Taking a look at John Lennon’s Imagine using the words of John Zuckerman 
Jerry Reed
 
The tune is nearing 52 years old and Is deeply utopian, deeply moral and calls on people to live, as one humanity, in peace. It is also purposely and powerfully irreligious.   
 

Services online via Zoom at 10:30 AM 
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
SIGN IN INFORMATION BELOW
 
Please join us at 10:30am on https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
