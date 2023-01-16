Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces upcoming online service

UU Utica Service Description:
January 22nd, 2023
“Imagine” Taking a look at John Lennon’s Imagine using the words of John Zuckerman
The tune is nearing 52 years old and Is deeply utopian, deeply moral and calls on people to live, as one humanity, in peace. It is also purposely and powerfully irreligious.
Services online via Zoom at 10:30 AM
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
