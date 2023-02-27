Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces March 5 service

UU Utica Service Description

March 5

Rev. Aileen Fitzke

“The Power of Myths and Stories”

Stories shape the way we view the world. We think that logical facts and figures shape what we believe but really it is stories. “True” or not they speak to something deep within our core that reinforces or disrupts how we experience the world and how we give meaning to it.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica

Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 More information at uuutica.org