FREE webinar: Strategies on how to successfully apply for positions at DFAS

Utica, NY :The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison,
Oneida Counties, Inc., (WDB HMO) is hosting a free webinar on
Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 5:00pm, to help job seekers successfully apply for Accounting Technician positions at the Defense Finance and Accounting Service Center (DFAS).
• Many positions will be telework-eligible to residents of Herkimer,
Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego Counties.

• Training and equipment will be made available.
• DFAS offers great benefits, and opportunities for education and advancement.

These federal jobs support America’s Heroes. Accounting Technicians perform technical
accounting work, including maintaining and reconciling accounts; interpreting data, determining root  causes/sources of problems, and identifying trends and workable/ corrective solutions; preparing  reports and statements; analyzing accounting data; and preparing correspondence to respond to  inquiries. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals with experience in communication and finance, who want to serve those who defend America.
   
DFAS staff will provide information to assist applicants in understanding how to
effectively navigate the online application process. Learn how to make sure your skills stand out
in the online application process so you can advance to the interview stage for DFAS hiring.
 
Register in advance for this webinar here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S53XigvNRz2nF2L-LIKj2A
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining
the webinar.
To learn more about our services, go here: https://www.working-solutions.org/

