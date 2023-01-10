Broadway Utica
Unitarian Universalist Church announces upcoming online service

UU Utica Service:

January 15th, 2023 
The distance between Dr. King’s mountaintop and the hill at Hamilton College: Perspective from a new diversity officer 
Sean Bennett, VP for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Hamilton College
 

Sean Bennett joined Hamilton this past year as the vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.  He has previously served at numerous educational institutions.

Services online via Zoom at 10:30 AM 
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
SIGN IN INFORMATION BELOW
 
Please join us at 10:30am on https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

