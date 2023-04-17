Unitarian Universalist Church announces earth day service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced their Earth Day service. See the description below for details about this week’s topic and details on attending online or offline.

UU Utica Service Description

April 23, 2023

Earth Day Service

UU Utica Climate Action Committee

If food waste were a country, it would be the 3rd largest greenhouse gas emitter behind the US and China. The Climate Action Team, aided by some of the youth of the congregation, will clarify food waste and show how YOU and our congregation can make a difference!

To attend:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica



Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica

and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920

Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638

More information at uuutica.org