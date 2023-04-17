Unitarian Universalist Church announces earth day service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced their Earth Day service. See the description below for details about this week’s topic and details on attending online or offline.
UU Utica Service Description
April 23, 2023
Earth Day Service
UU Utica Climate Action Committee
If food waste were a country, it would be the 3rd largest greenhouse gas emitter behind the US and China. The Climate Action Team, aided by some of the youth of the congregation, will clarify food waste and show how YOU and our congregation can make a difference!
To attend:
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638
More information at uuutica.org