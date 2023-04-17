Broadway Utica
Announcement

MVCC to host Drone Festival at Utica campus

By Utica Phoenix Staff
MVCC
MVCC Utica Campus.

The Mohawk Valley Community College Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Club will host its annual Drone Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Main Quad at the College’s Utica Campus. In case of rain, the event will be held on Sunday, April 30.

The 2023 Drone Festival will feature interactive drone demonstrations, including drone soccer, flight simulators, and more. Attendees also will have an opportunity to fly a mini drone or hoverboard. Faculty and students from MVCC’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems associate degree program will be available to answer questions. A food truck will be on site.

MVCC offers a two-year Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems AAS degree program that prepares students to work as pilots, operators, and mission team members of remotely piloted aircraft systems while fully understanding the operational and safety environments of the National Airspace System. Learn more about the program at www.mvcc.edu/rpas.

