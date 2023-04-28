The CNY Veterans Outreach Center Continues to collect items to support their homeless programs

Utica, NY: The CNY Veterans Outreach Center will host another Recycling Drive to support our Homeless Veteran Programs. The event will be held from 10am to 4pm in the parking lot of Sangertown Square Mall 8555 Seneca Tpke New Hartford NY.

We will be accepting all types of textiles regardless of their condition (all clothing, bedding, linens, footwear etc.) scrap metal, unwanted Christmas lights, returnable bottles and cans, even unwanted appliances.

The funds raised from recycling these items all stay local and help fund housing programs for our homeless Veterans and their Families.

“Our recycling program is a win for everyone, not only are we helping the homeless, but helping our environment as well” said Vincent Scalise the Centers Founder and Executive Director.