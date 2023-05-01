Hero Fund America Fund announces grant round for First Responders

Hero Fund America (HFA) Fund, a field-of-interest fund of the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, is seeking applications for its First Responder Grant Round from organizations in New York and other states to help meet the education, training, lifesaving equipment and mental health needs of fire, emergency medical services (EMS), and law enforcement agencies.

Organizations may apply for up to $2,000 in funding from Monday, May 1, 2023, through Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:59 PM.

Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Program or project will directly support the education, training, lifesaving equipment and mental health needs of first responders

All grant funds will be used for direct program expenses

Recipient must be an eligible 501(c)(3) organization or government entity

For complete eligibility information and to apply, visit foundationhoc.org/grants. Grant recipients will be notified by the end of July. All applicants will be notified regardless of whether they receive funding.

Hero Fund America Fund was founded in partnership with Hero Fund America, Inc., by Garth Roberts of Sharon Springs. Inspired by the selfless and heroic efforts of first responders during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, Roberts initiated the Provincetown First Responders Appreciation Month, honoring 45 Boston EMS paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dispatchers and their families. The success of that project inspired the 2016 creation of the Hero Fund America.

Since 2016, the Hero Fund America Fund has awarded 56 grants totaling more than $57,000 to meet the needs of first responders across the nation.

“The evolution of the HFA Fund has deepened our commitment and awareness to those serving in emergency services throughout the United States,” said Roberts. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Community Foundation and its ability to have provided a stable investment environment for our fund which will continue to support fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies in perpetuity.”

For more information or to inquire about a project or program’s eligibility, please contact Olivia Paul, opaul@foundationhoc.org, 315-731-3736. To learn more about Hero Fund America, visit their website at herofundamerica.org.