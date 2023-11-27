Hamilton College’s Next Common Ground Program Dec. 4

Clinton, NY – Over the last decade, the nation has experienced increased partisan polarization that has dangerous implications for our democracy. Animosity between political rivals is at an all-time high, and the ideological gap is ever-expanding.

Hamilton College’s next Common Ground Program, “Taming the Chaos in D.C.: How Can We Bridge the Division?” will bring together former U.S. Representative Val Demings (D-Florida, 2017-2023) with former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri, 2011- 2023). They will explore the state of chaos in Washington, D.C., examine the divisions in the House and Senate, and discuss strategies and countermeasures to reign in the disorder. The program will take place on Monday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m., in Hamilton’s Chapel. It is free and open to the public.

Val Demings is an executive fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center. She has an extensive career as a public servant, working for nearly three decades in law enforcement before serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. Demings was Orlando’s first female chief of police.

Roy Blunt is also an executive fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center. Prior to serving in the U.S. Senate, he was the Republican whip in the House. Before entering politics, Blunt was a teacher and served as president of Southwest Baptist University.

Moderator Steve Scully is the senior vice president of communications at the Bipartisan Policy Center. He has been the political editor, host, and senior executive of C-SPAN’s programming over a three-decade career. He has served as adjunct faculty at several universities and currently hosts “THE BRIEFING,” a podcast on the POTUS channel of Sirius XM.

All Common Ground events are free and open to the public. Free parking is available in several lots on College Hill Road. The Chapel is located on Campus Road.

Common Ground is Hamilton’s multi-format program designed to explore cross-boundary political thought and complex social issues. Topics intertwined with the College’s curriculum are chosen to foster critical thinking and holistic examination of difficult and often contentious national and global policy issues.

The College is grateful to Mary Helen and Robert Morris ’76, P’16,’17, Eve Niquette and Charles Pohl, P ’20, ’25 and Lori and David Hess ’77 for their generous support of Common Ground.