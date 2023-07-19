Super Chicken draws crowd to fundraiser for area man

Photo: Fundraiser attendees enjoyed this complete barbecue dinner, shown here with Super Chicken’s preference…the pulled pork.

The Masonic values of brotherhood and service to others were on display earlier this month in a very eye-catching way. On July 8,the Sconondoa-Sherill Masonic Lodge hosted a barbecue fundraiser to benefit Russ Tuzzolino, a member of the Clinton Hampton Lodge in Westmoreland. Tuzzolino has had several medical setbacks.

Potential participants were invited into the barbecue by “Super Chicken,” portrayed by Bill Freidel, Junior Warden of the Sconondoa-Sherrill Lodge. Friedel’s entertaining performance proved successful, as more than 100 families attended the fundraiser.

Below: Super Chicken draws a crowd for a good cause

