Dr. Esmilda Abreu appointed Vice President for Student Affairs at MVCC

Esmilda Abreu, Ph.D., a veteran higher education leader, has been appointed as Mohawk Valley Community College’s Vice President for Student Affairs. Abreu’s appointment was made by MVCC President Randall J. VanWagoner and ratified on May 22 by the Board of Trustees, successfully concluding a nationwide search.

In her new role, Abreu will provide collaborative leadership for matters related to student support, serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet, and will recommend goals, policies, and strategies to help ensure the optimum accomplishment of the College’s comprehensive mission.

Abreu brings extensive and diverse leadership experience to MVCC. She moves to MVCC from Manhattan College where she was Associate Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students since 2020.

Prior to her role at Manhattan College, Abreu was the Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Title IX Coordinator at the Pratt Institute in New York City from 2016-2020. She also served as Chief Diversity Officer for S2N Consulting (2016-2022), and Executive Director for the Women’s Rights Information Center in New Jersey (2015-2016). From 2004-2015, Abreu held multiple positions at Montclair State University in New Jersey, where she led five functional areas within Student Affairs—Diversity & Inclusion, Women’s Center, LGBTQ Center, Center for Faith & Spirituality, and Bias Response.

Abreu has consistently taught as an adjunct instructor for more than 20 years; has an extensive array of community leadership experiences on national, statewide and university committees; holds several association memberships and awards; and has been involved in research and grants committees. She has many published works and is a nationally invited presenter on a variety of topics, including leadership training, peace and healing, mindfulness, diversity and innovation, time management, homeless prevention, human trafficking, and women’s issues.

“Our world and our community are changing in accelerating fashion, and Dr. Abreu brings a range of experiences, both personal and professional, that will allow her to provide the leadership we need to continue evolving the student experience at MVCC,” says MVCC President Randall J. VanWagoner, Ph.D.

Says Abreu, “I am truly excited to join the MVCC team and work alongside the incredibly talented professionals who are promoting student development, engagement, and life-long success. There is something special about this campus! As an immigrant, scientist, artist, and educator, I am moved by how MVCC is transforming minds to help create a more connected world.”

Abreu’s educational background includes a Ph.D. in Organization and Management from Capella University, a master’s degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Teachers College at Columbia University, and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Women’s Studies and Dance, from Hampshire College.

Abreu fills the role previously held by Stephanie Reynolds, who retired in June after 12 years of exemplary service at MVCC. For more information about student services at MVCC, visit www.mvcc.edu.