SUNY Polytechnic Institute online Bachelor degree program in Accounting named top ten in the nation by Best Accredited Colleges

SUNY Poly Also Named #11 on List of Best Bachelor’s of Finance Degrees in U.S.

Utica, NY – Best Accredited Colleges, a resource for program rankings and higher education information, has included SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) on its list of the Best Online Bachelor Degree Programs in Accounting (#10), as well as its list of the Best Bachelor’s of Finance Degrees (#11). Both lists are comprised of leading higher education institutions from across the United States.

Best Accredited Colleges indicates they created their guides and school rankings with student education in mind. According to the organization, the rankings will “help readers and potential students learn about SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s excellent offerings. We considered hundreds of institutions across the country and ranked SUNY Polytechnic Institute using data around financial aid awards, the quality of education, faculty, campus resources, and more.”

Designed to expand employment possibilities and open doors in your current career, SUNY Poly’s fully online Bachelor of Science in Accounting (Online BSA) program meets the educational needs of learners or professionals who have job obligations, service duties, or family responsibilities. This Online BSA can be completed at a pace that fits your schedule. The flexibility enabled by the online environment empowers you to earn a BSA degree from anywhere you need to be.

SUNY Poly’s Bachelor of Science in Finance program is designed to prepare students for seeking employment in organizations such as banks, investment companies, brokerage houses, or in the finance departments of corporations.

About SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly)

SUNY Poly is New York’s globally recognized, high-tech educational ecosystem. SUNY Poly offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in the emerging disciplines of nanoscience and nanoengineering, as well as cutting-edge nanobioscience programs at its Albany campus, and undergraduate and graduate degrees in technology, including engineering, cybersecurity, computer science, and the engineering technologies; professional studies, including business, communication, and nursing; and arts and sciences, including natural sciences, game design, mathematics, humanities, and social sciences at its Utica campus; thriving athletic, recreational, and cultural programs, events, and activities complement the campus experience. As the world’s most advanced, university-driven research enterprise, SUNY Poly boasts billions of dollars in high-tech investments and hundreds of corporate partners since its inception. For information visit www.sunypoly.edu.