Free Mohawk Valley west and southern tier six-county virtual job fair

Utica, NY – A free virtual job fair will be held on
Wednesday, April 12th, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. All businesses and job seekers from across a six-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer, Madison, Oneida,
Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego.
The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) Regional Apprenticeship
Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project.
“The Regional Apprenticeship Development &amp; Readiness (RADAR) grant is looking forward to kicking off Spring with another virtual job fair,” says Project Director Sommer Edwards. “In collaboration with other workforce programs, we are excited to provide an opportunity to share employment-based information with the job seekers we serve.
“If you, or someone you know is looking for employment, but are unsure of where to start, the Workforce Development Board is here to help. We provide opportunities to gain new skills through FREE training, supportive services, and job readiness.
“We also work as a liaison between employers to help match job seekers with the occupation they are looking for. If you are an employer, and you are looking to grow your workforce, consider joining us at this virtual event to meet new talent and learn more about the services we have available to assist your workforce needs.”
The link to register is below:
https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/W9pGGx
(Businesses select: “Organization” // Job Seekers select: “Attendee”)
To learn more about this valuable opportunity, please visit https://www.working-
solutions.org/news/free-six-county-virtual-job-fair-april-12-2023

