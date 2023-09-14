SUNY Board of Trustees and Chancellor King Announce Appointment of Dr. Winston Oluwole Soboyejo as President of SUNY Polytechnic Institute

American Materials Scientist and Provost of Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), Dr. Soboyejo brings 34 years of teaching, research, academic leadership and industry experience to SUNY Poly

ALBANY, NY – At the recommendation of State University of New York Chancellor John B. King, Jr., the SUNY Board of Trustees has appointed Winston Oluwole Soboyejo, Ph.D. as SUNY Polytechnic’s next president. The announcement was made by the Board and Chancellor King at today’s Board of Trustees meeting. With this appointment, Dr. Soboyejo becomes the seventh president of SUNY Poly. He will begin his presidency on October 2, 2023, and succeeds Officer-in-Charge Dr. Andrew L. Russell, who has been leading the institution since December 2022.

A member of the National Academy of Engineering, Dr. Soboyejo is a well-published American materials scientist who has been serving at Worchester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) since 2017, first as dean of engineering, then provost and senior vice president, and later interim president. Before WPI, Dr. Soboyejo was a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Princeton University for 17 years.

The SUNY Board of Trustees stated, “We are fortunate to have Dr. Winston Oluwole Soboyejo join as SUNY Poly’s next president. His remarkable academic and scientific background will elevate Poly’s position as a first-rate polytechnic institution dedicated to being at the forefront of innovative technology. We are grateful to RoAnn Destito and the search committee for their excellent candidate search for Poly’s new leader. We wish Dr. Soboyejo much success as he embarks on this new endeavor.”

SUNY Chancellor King said, “Given SUNY’s leadership in engineering and semiconductor research and amidst a New York advanced manufacturing renaissance, I could not think of a better candidate to lead one of our premier research institutions than Dr. Winston Oluwole Soboyejo. Through his broad relationships in academia and his own experience as a renowned scientist, Dr. Soboyejo will move SUNY Poly forward as the institution continues to be a driver of workforce development and a catalyst of cutting-edge technological research and innovation. It’s a pleasure to welcome Wole to the SUNY family.”

SUNY Poly College Council Chair RoAnn Destito said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Winston Soboyejo as the next President of SUNY Poly. His impressive record in industry and higher education, combined with his commitment and belief in student success, teaching and research, community partnerships, and stable leadership resonated with our university community. I applaud the dedicated efforts and tireless focus of the Search Committee and the SUNY Poly College Council for their roles in the search. SUNY Poly thanks Chairman Tisch, the SUNY Board of Trustees, and Chancellor King for their official appointment of President Soboyejo.”

Dr. Soboyejo said, “It’s an honor to be selected to lead such an esteemed research institution. I would like to thank the SUNY Board of Trustees, Chancellor King, and the SUNY Poly College Council for their overwhelming support. SUNY Poly is an essential resource for both the Mohawk Valley and New York State. I believe that by leveraging our existing partnerships and collaborations with other institutions and local workforce partners, we can continue to expand and build more opportunities for our students to succeed.”

SUNY Poly Officer-in-Charge Dr. Andrew L. Russell said, “I am excited to welcome Dr. Soboyejo to our campus community and the Mohawk Valley. He is an outstanding choice to lead SUNY Poly and chart our path to become New York State’s and the nation’s premier public polytechnic. As a leader and a scientist, he has demonstrated a profound commitment to societal well-being, and to the use of expert knowledge to benefit humanity and tackle some of the world’s most challenging problems in clean energy, medicine, and sustainable economic development. His extensive higher education experience, broad industry knowledge, and global perspective will serve our university community well. I look forward to assisting with the leadership transition and join you all in giving Dr. Soboyejo a warm welcome to SUNY Poly.”

About Dr. Winston Oluwole Soboyejo

Dr. Soboyejo’s research focuses on biomaterials and the use of nanoparticles for the detection and treatment of disease, the mechanical properties of materials, and the use of materials science to promote global development. He joins SUNY from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), where he has served as interim president for the last year. In 2019, Dr. Soboyejo was named provost and senior vice president after having served as interim provost. He started at WPI as dean of engineering and engineering leadership.

Prior to joining WPI, Dr. Soboyejo was a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Princeton University for approximately 17 years. Dr. Soboyejo has an exceptional record of achievement in engineering research and academic leadership as well as impressive accomplishments in international development and a noteworthy track record in building global research and educational partnerships. He has also served as president and provost of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Abuja, Nigeria, a Pan-African university founded by the Nelson Mandela Institutions (NMI).

Dr. Soboyejo has held research positions at the McDonnell Douglas Research Laboratories in St. Louis, the University of Missouri in Columbia, and the Edison Welding Institute in Columbus, Ohio, including principal research engineer, as well as faculty positions at The Ohio State University, including assistant professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering and a faculty fellow in the Center for African Studies, and MIT before joining the Princeton faculty in 1999.

In 2021, he was elected a member of the National Academy of Engineering for contributions to understanding the dynamic behavior of materials and for leadership in STEM outreach in Africa. Dr. Soboyejo is the author or co-author of four textbooks and more than 400 papers in peer-reviewed journals. He has had over 180 presentations published in conference proceedings and has edited 20 conference proceedings and journal special issues. He is a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and the World Academy of Science. He is also a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the Materials Society of Nigeria, the Nigerian Academy of Science, and the African Academy of Science.

Dr. Winston Soboyejo holds a BSc in engineering from King’s College in London and a PhD in materials science and metallurgy from the University of Cambridge.

About SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly)

SUNY Poly is charting a path to become New York State’s and the nation’s premier public polytechnic. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees – via its four colleges: Arts & Sciences, Business, Engineering, and Health Sciences – in engineering, cybersecurity, computer science, and the engineering technologies; professional studies, including business, communication, and nursing; and arts and sciences, including biology, game design, mathematics, and social sciences at its campus located in Utica. Established in 1966 as the Upper Division College at Herkimer/Rome/Utica, SUNY Poly today operates as an innovative academic leader and economic driver in the Mohawk Valley region and beyond. For more information, visit www.sunypoly.edu.