Counties to Convene in Oneida County for Annual Fall Seminar

For the first time in its 98-year history, the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) is hosting its annual Fall Seminar in Oneida County. More than 700 attendees are expected to gather at the Turning Stone Resort on September 13-15th for the three-day event.

During the conference, attendees will participate in standing committee meetings where they develop and vote on a series of resolutions which will form the foundation for the Associations legislative advocacy in the coming year.

The conference will also feature nearly two dozen workshops and plenary sessions addressing topics including: emerging AI and drone technology, a review of the state’s fiscal condition, analysis of unfunded state mandates, the growing crisis in local Emergency Medical Services (EMS), recent changes to state laws impacting indigent legal defense and foreclosure auctions, local cybersecurity challenges and more. See the full schedule here.

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, “Oneida County is honored to host its first-ever NYSAC conference at the magnificent Turning Stone Resort Casino and we are humbled by incredible response and participation level the event has received. Welcoming county leaders from across the state to our community couldn’t come at a better time as we are experiencing growth like never before. Oneida County has become the global epicenter for drone research and development, chip fabrication, cybersecurity, quantum computing and artificial intelligence. Our new state-of-the-art hospital is ready to take our healthcare to the next level and our new youth sports complex is drawing visitors from all over North America. We can’t wait to showcase all we have to offer.”

NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario said, “We’re incredibly proud to be bringing this extraordinary event to Oneida County. The counties of New York State are facing a wide range of challenges and opportunities in the coming year. Whether it’s preparing for state budget shortfalls and new unfunded state mandates, or opportunities stemming from new technologies like artificial intelligence and drones, by gathering together for this conference, county officials can learn from experts and each other and be prepared to more effectively serve their communities.”

MEDIA COVERAGE OPPORTUNITIES

Thursday, September 14 th at 9:00am, Cypress Ballroom

Opening Plenary: Artificial Intelligence

Keynote Speaker: Dan Sergile

Consulting Director Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42

Thursday, September 14 th at Noon, Oneida/Mohawk

Inaugural Luncheon

Remarks from host-County Executive Picente

Inauguration ceremony and remarks from incoming NYSAC President, Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy

Individual interviews can be arranged by NYSAC. Contact Mark LaVigne at 518-429-0189, or Tom Oldfather at 785-317-0715.