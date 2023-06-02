Summer Reading Challenge announced

UTICA: Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-C 119) is inviting local area children to participate in the New York State Assembly’s annual Summer Reading Challenge, held in partnership with New York State Libraries.

The theme for this year’s challenge is “All Together Now” to celebrate kindness and friendship. Those who complete the challenge will be awarded a state Assembly Excellence in Reading certificate to celebrate their achievement.

“Reading is important for our youth’s intellectual development and offers opportunities to become immersed in fascinating narratives, explore different worlds, discover new interests or learn new skills,” Assemblywoman Buttenschon said. “To combat the loss of learning commonly experienced by students over summer break, known as the ‘summer slide,’ it is vital for our children to continue reading over the summer months. The Summer Reading Challenge is the perfect opportunity to inspire kids to regularly read throughout the summer and foster a love of learning within the next generation of leaders.”

The Summer Reading Challenge asks children to read for at least 15 minutes a day for at least 40 days during the months of July and August. Children can read by themselves or with a partner or caretaker and then mark the days on the calendar provided. After marking 40 days or more, they can submit the calendar to Assemblywoman Buttenschon’s office to receive their certificate in the mail. New Yorkers are also encouraged to visit their local library for summer reading recommendations and a host of other programs and services.

Supplies will be sent to schools in the 119th Assembly District. Included in these packages to the schools are pamphlets and bookmarks for students to keep track of their progress.

You can find a library near you at the New York State Library’s website, nysl.nysed.gov. For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge, please visit summerreadingnys.org, emailbuttenschonm@nyassembly.gov or call Assemblywoman Buttenschon’s office at 315-732-1055.