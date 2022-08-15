State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

NOTE: Beginning June 24, 2022, the Vaccine data will be updated weekly on Fridays to align with CDC’s updated data refresh schedule. For additional information on COVID-19 Vaccination Data provided by CDC, see https://covid.cdc.gov/covid- data-tracker/#vaccinations_ vacc-total-admin-rate-total .

NOTE: Updates to the CDC’s cumulative death data files are being delayed, as the CDC upgrades its system. Any questions about this should be directed to the CDC. During this time, total deaths and new daily deaths reported through HERDS will continue as normal.

Important Note: HERDS data collection from health care facilities is not currently required on weekends or holidays. The survey will resume today and the facility/death data will be displayed in tomorrow’s report. The numbers below with an asterisk were reported on Friday, August 12th.

“As we continue to watch the numbers closely and prepare for the fall, remember that vaccinations, boosters, testing and treatment are the best tools we have to keep one another safe and healthy as we plan to respond to potential surges this fall,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of what’s available to them and to talk to their doctors to discuss treatment options and preventative measures.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 17.17

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 26.78

Test Results Reported – 64,116

Total Positive – 3,356

Percent Positive – 4.31%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.93%**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,414 (-33)*

Patients Newly Admitted – 390*

Patients in ICU – 235 (-4)*

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 77 (-4)*

Total Discharges – 331,102 (408)*

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 11*

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57,327*

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 73,294

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:



REGION Friday, August 12, 2022 Saturday, August 13, 2022 Sunday, August 14, 2022 Capital Region 20.04 20.12 20.09 Central New York 18.94 18.53 18.39 Finger Lakes 12.78 12.75 12.42 Long Island 33.78 34.54 34.94 Mid-Hudson 26.50 25.54 25.56 Mohawk Valley 19.55 19.99 20.66 New York City 32.37 31.89 31.68 North Country 17.94 17.66 18.38 Southern Tier 14.01 14.65 14.53 Western New York 15.71 15.36 15.05 Statewide 27.05 26.83 26.78

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Friday, August 12, 2022 Saturday, August 13, 2022 Sunday, August 14, 2022 Capital Region 9.46% 9.53% 9.60% Central New York 8.89% 8.90% 8.94% Finger Lakes 7.48% 7.38% 7.18% Long Island 8.80% 8.71% 8.65% Mid-Hudson 4.79% 4.61% 3.99% Mohawk Valley 10.71% 11.22% 11.35% New York City 5.86% 5.66% 5.19% North Country 10.36% 10.20% 10.20% Southern Tier