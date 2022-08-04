Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementState News: Gov. Hochul Directs Flags at Half Staff to Honor Jackie...
AnnouncementNewsState News

State News: Gov. Hochul Directs Flags at Half Staff to Honor Jackie Walorski

Mark Ziobro
By Mark Ziobro
0
113
Walorski
Source: WYFI.

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on August 4 in honor of Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski. Flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately and returned to full-staff after dusk on August 4.   

“New York mourns the loss of Representative Walorski and two of her staff members after an unthinkable tragedy in Indiana,” Governor Hochul said. “Today we will we lower flags to half-staff in remembrance of their service to our nation, and I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of these public servants.” 

Previous articleLocal News: Mural Celebrates Utica Monday Nite’s 25th Anniversary & Golden Age of Movie Theaters
Next articleState News: Gov. Hochul Announces New Online Process to Choose ‘X’ Gender on Driver’s License/State ID
Mark Ziobro
Mark Ziobrohttps://uticaphoenixnet.wpcomstaging.com
Mark is the current Managing Editor for The Utica Phoenix, and a Central New York Native.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Kathy Hochul
Announcement

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces New Online Process to Choose ‘X’...

Mark Ziobro - 0