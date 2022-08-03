Broadway Utica
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $100M in Grants to Improve Emergency Communications

Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a combined $100 million in state funding has been awarded to 57 counties and New York City to enhance emergency communications as part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program. These programs aid municipalities in enhancing their emergency response capabilities by investing in public safety communications networks across the state.  

“This funding is critical to strengthening New York’s emergency response capabilities, in situations where every second counts,” Governor Hochul said. “We are laser focused on making smart investments in public safety across the state and these grants will be a significant boost for local governments working around the clock to keep New Yorkers safe.”   

The $100 million in funding will be administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) under two different grants: $90 million from SICG Formula grants and $10 million for Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) grants. Both grants directly enhance emergency response capabilities of local public safety agencies and improve the interoperability of communication systems across the state.   

State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Keeping New Yorkers safe is job #1 for Governor Hochul and the team at DHSES. These grants help local governments perform their public safety functions, strengthen the local response posture, and support emergency responders across the state.”   

The funding announced today is formula-based and provided through cellular surcharge revenue. The grants are specifically designed to help counties and the City of New York improve the methods used by first responders to communicate with one another. Recipients can use the funding to install new radio equipment at towers and antenna sites as well as enhancing communication channels among public safety radio systems. The funding also supports training and exercises to promote interregional emergency communications and overall first responder readiness. 

The SICG Formula grant awards announced today are below:   

County 

Award Amount 

County 

Award Amount 

Albany 

$2,365,306 

Niagara 

$1,540,147 

Allegany 

$1,429,652 

Oneida 

$1,411,546 

Broome 

$1,581,750 

Onondaga 

$2,165,760 

Cattaraugus 

$1,226,779 

Ontario 

$1,161,782 

Cayuga 

$1,413,337 

Orange 

$1,684,021 

Chautauqua 

$1,284,018 

Orleans 

$1,038,805 

Chemung 

$1,005,277 

Oswego 

$1,572,352 

Chenango 

$1,012,367 

Otsego 

$1,445,265 

Clinton 

$1,310,276 

Putnam 

$1,047,678 

Columbia 

$899,384 

Rensselaer 

$1,451,319 

Cortland 

$1,572,808 

Rockland 

$1,456,750 

Delaware 

$1,210,010 

Saratoga 

$1,426,723 

Dutchess 

$1,110,478 

Schenectady 

$1,197,673 

Erie 

$2,376,326 

Schoharie 

$935,567 

Essex 

$1,661,545 

Schuyler 

$881,075 

Franklin 

$1,311,347 

Seneca 

$789,937 

Fulton 

$993,962 

St. Lawrence 

$1,604,582 

Genesee 

$1,375,407 

Steuben 

$1,508,456 

Greene 

$919,750 

Suffolk 

$2,540,314 

Hamilton 

$1,126,497 

Sullivan 

$1,278,535 

Herkimer 

$1,329,820 

Tioga 

$680,299 

Jefferson 

$1,433,203 

Tompkins 

$1,219,500 

Lewis 

$1,360,147 

Ulster 

$1,091,873 

Livingston 

$1,207,837 

Warren 

$985,547 

Madison 

$1,447,335 

Washington 

$1,464,226 

Monroe 

$2,784,346 

Wayne 

$971,579 

Montgomery 

$740,231 

Westchester 

$1,397,439 

Nassau 

$1,785,615 

Wyoming 

  
 
