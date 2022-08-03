Local News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon/Speaker Present $1M to the House of the Good Shepherd

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that she hosted Speaker Carl E. Heastie during the Mohawk Valley stop of his annual statewide tour. During the visit, they presented a $1 million ceremonial check to The House of the Good Shepherd, a social services agency in Utica.

“The House of the Good Shepherd has been an indispensable community partner for more than 150 years, and I made sure to deliver significant funding for this dynamic organization in the 2022 legislative session,” said Buttenschon. “With this influx of state funding, The House of the Good Shepherd can continue to provide wraparound services for children in crisis and expand their outreach efforts. I want to thank Speaker Heastie for joining me today to announce this funding and for his steadfast advocacy for greater support for working families.”

Started in 1872 by Trinity Episcopal Church members and concerned citizens, The House of the Good Shepherd has proudly served the community for 150 years. Today, the organization is a leading local service agency for treatment, education and support services for children and families in crisis. The $1 million in funding secured by Assemblywoman Buttenschon and Speaker Heastie will be used for renovations and expansion projects. The Assembly members were joined by, House of Good Shepard CEO Brian McKee, Board President Dominick Manfredo, Oneida County Family Court Judge Randall Caldwell, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Utica Police Chief Mark Williams and Rome Police Chief David Collins, MVLA Sonia Martinez, and Senora Pierce LMSW-Cornhill Cares.

““We would like to thank Assemblywoman Buttenschon for securing funds for a new facility and Assembly Speaker Heastie for supporting this investment to our community and your confidence in our organization,” said The House of the Good Shepherd CEO & President Brian McKee. “The House of the Good Shepherd looks forward to collaborating with our local leadership on a project that keeps our community safe and helps these youth heal and regain hope for the future.”

“I would like to thank Speaker Heastie and Assemblywoman Buttenschon for securing this critical and much needed funding for the House of the Good Shepard. Every day, members of the Sheriff’s Office are dealing with children and families in crisis who are in desperate need of more treatment programs, education, and support services. Assemblywoman Buttenschon has been working tirelessly bringing a multitude of government officials and service providers together on a regular basis working on solutions for this crisis and I thank applaud her for that,” said Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.

“Since she was elected, Assembly Member Buttenschon has reached out to me on many important issues facing our Court users. I truly admire her hands-on approach to addressing issues impacting her constituents. She does not hesitate to pick up the phone and learn firsthand the essential facts of an issue. She has been a great partner in helping to improve the operations of the Courts. This funding is a perfect example. It will fill a huge need for the placement of troubled youths locally, assuring they get the services they need and relieving stress on the system to find an appropriate and safe place for them, usually on very short notice. This is great news for the Community,” said Hon. James P. Murphy.