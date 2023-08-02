Rotary Club of Utica donates to the Utica Zoo

The Rotary Club of Utica’s Second Annual ‘Service Above Self’ Gala was a big hit, not only with the sold-out event itself, featuring Soul Injection at The Stanley Theater and a delicious dinner on stage, but also with the grand total raised: $17,291. That donation will be used by The Utica Zoo for their ongoing renovation of the Red Panda Exhibit.

Photo: At a recent Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at The Utica Zoo, Rotary Club of Utica Members presented Zoo officials with the ceremonial check for $17,291 to wrap up a very successful Gala Event held in June. The Rotary Gala Committee would like to thank the sponsors, attendees and supporters for helping to make this event a great success. The committee has already begun planning for next year’s Gala!