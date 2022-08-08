Release: Helio Health Adds Mental Health Care to Substance Use Treatment Center

Utica, NY — People seeking mental health treatment in the Mohawk Valley have a new option from a familiar provider that also treats substance use disorders.

Insights of Helio Health in Utica is now an integrated outpatient facility that promotes coordination of care for anyone with a mental health and/or substance use disorder.

The new designation means expanded access to mental health services in the region.

Helio Health President and C.E.O. Jeremy Klemanski said the staff at Insights are excited and prepared to broaden services. “The Insights outpatient team have historically worked with people with substance use disorders who also had mental health disorders, and because of their training, and preparation, and now certification, they can work with people with SUD or MH, regardless of what their other treatment needs may be. We are happy to be able to expand access to mental health care in Utica and the Mohawk Valley”.

Insights of Helio Health offers open access to walk-in assessments 7 days a week from 8 AM to 3:30 PM.

Helio Health operates facilities in Syracuse, Rochester, Utica, and Binghamton New York.

