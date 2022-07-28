Release: Bank of America Announces 2022 Central New York Student Leaders

Syracuse, New York – Bank of America today announced two Central New York graduates were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. These students have started their paid internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with the Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) and the Utica Division of On Point for College, two local nonprofits. As part of the program, they will earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook. This year, students will return to in-person activities as part of the internship.

In Central New York, access to job training and employment resources is critical for students. Without access to career skills-building opportunities like the Student Leaders program, many young people may be left behind from a fast-changing job market, leading to higher rates of youth unemployment. Along with the Student Leaders program, Bank of America is connecting teens and young adults to paid jobs and internships across Central New York with nonprofits and the bank’s own Financial Center Intern Program as part of its commitment to workforce development as a pathway to economic mobility.

“Bank of America remains committed to supporting young adults by connecting them to jobs, community engagement opportunities, and leadership development,” said Michael Brunner, President, Bank of America Central New York. “Young adults are the future of Central New York, which is why programs like Student Leaders are essential. We provide paid opportunities for students to gain job experience as they enter the local workforce, in turn developing a steady and diverse pipeline of talent.”

The Class of 2022 Central New York Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Eh Moo Serr, Utica resident and Thomas R. Proctor High School graduate, interning with On Point for College

Catherine Jia, Manlius resident and Fayetteville-Manlius High School graduate, interning with MOST.

These two students were selected for their leadership, background, passion, and commitment to community.

During her high school career, Eh Moo Serr served as a JROTC Logistic Officer and as a clerk on the Utica Youth Common Council, where she enjoyed learning about and participating in decision-making processes related to social and political issues. Inspired by Utica’s diverse population, Eh Moo is focused on further developing her professional communications skills to create solutions that meet the needs of her community and pursue a career in the health science field.

Co-founder of the Health Professionals of Tomorrow club at her high school, Catherine Jia is dedicated to creating a better, healthier future for her peers and wider community. Motivated by her love of cooking and interest in STEM, Catherine hopes to empower and educate others through food and nutrition.

“On Point for College is honored to be selected by Bank of America to host their Student Leaders Program intern Eh Moo Serr at our Utica Region Office. Bank of America has been a great partner and champion helping thousands of Central New York and Mohawk Valley students forward their educational and career dreams. Eh Moo, who is one of our On Point students, is doing a superb job paying it forward by helping other students with college, certificates and career while improving her own skills through the experience provided by this outstanding Bank of America Program,” said Kevin Marken, Utica Director, On Point for College.

“The Bank of America Student Leaders program provides not only an excellent learning experience for the students but offers the MOST highly motivated workers to help with educational programming,” said Lauren Kochian, President of the MOST. “We are fortunate to be included in this initiative and look forward to educating and inspiring our Student Leaders.”

Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Central New York-based Student Leaders are participating in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project with the Museum of Science and Technology and On Point for College to assist in a program that empowers lower-income students by providing comprehensive college access, college success and career services.

Bank of America Student Leaders will also participate in a virtual Leadership Summit, delivered in partnership with the Close Up Foundation. The Summit will include opportunities to engage with congressional leaders, hear from leaders in civil and human rights, and participate in the Stanford University Young Democracy at Home program which encourages conversation about current issues facing young people today.

