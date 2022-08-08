Release: 118 Hospitals in New York Recognized for Efforts to Improve Outcomes for Americans with Heart Disease and Stroke

UTICA, NEW YORK, AUGUST 8, 2022 – 118 hospitals in New York are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke. Several individual hospitals within many of the systems received awards.

In addition, Robert Packer Hospital, based in Pennsylvania but which serves some of New York, also received awards.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Cynthia Jones, M.D., MPH, medical director, Mosaic Health and member of the Board of Directors of the American Heart Association of the Mohawk Valley. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”

Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In New York, 82 hospitals or hospital systems were recognized this year, as well as hospitals in the Guthrie Hospital System, based in Pennsylvania, but with New York affiliates.

Albany Med

Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Auburn Community Hospital

Bassett Medical Center

BronxCare Health System

Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center

Catholic Health – Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Catholic Health – Mount St. Mary’s Hospital

Catholic Health – Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Cayuga Medical Center

Cohen Children’s Medical Center

Columbia Memorial Hospital

Crouse Hospital

Ellis Medicine

F.F. Thompson Hospital

Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare, an affiliation of Mohawk Valley Health System

Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Garnet Health Medical Center

Gates Vascular Institute/ Buffalo General Medical Center

Geneva General Hospital

Glen Cove Hospital

Glens Falls Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of WMC Health

Health Alliance: Broadway Campus, a member of the WMC Health Network

Highland Hospital

Huntington Hospital

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center

Lenox Hill Hospital

LIJ Medical Center at Forest Hills

LIJ Valley Stream

Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Long Island Community Hospital

Maimonides Medical Center

Mather Hospital Northwell Health

Mercy Medical Center

MidHudson Regional Hospital of WMC Health

Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital

Montefiore Medical Center – Moses Campus

Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital

Montefiore Nyack Hospital

Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall

Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Mount Sinai Brooklyn

Mount Sinai Morningside

Mount Sinai Queens

Mount Sinai West

Mount Sinai South Nassau

Nassau University Medical Center

New York Community Hospital

New York Presbyterian/Brooklyn Methodist

New York Presbyterian/ Columbia University Medical Center

New York Presbyterian – Hudson Valley Hospital

New York Presbyterian – Lawrence Hospital

New York Presbyterian – Lower Manhattan Hospital

New York Presbyterian – The Allen Hospital

New York Presbyterian/Queens

New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Newark Wayne Community Hospital

Northern Dutchess Hospital

Northern Westchester Hospital

North Shore University Hospital

NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue

NYC Health + Hospitals – Coney Island

NYC Health+ Hospitals/Elmhurst

NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan

NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull

NYU Langone Hospitals

NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn

NYU Langone Hospital – Long Island

Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

Peconic Bay Medical Center – Northwell Health

Phelps Hospital – Northwell Health

Plainview Hospital

Richmond University Medical Center

Rochester General Hospital

Rochester Regional Health United Memorial Medical Center

Rome Memorial Hospital

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center

Samaritan Hospital

Saratoga Hospital

SBH Health System

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital

South Nassau Communities Hospital

South Shore University Hospital

Southampton Hospital

St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center

St. Charles Hospital

St. Francis Hospital, the Heart Center

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital

St. John’s Riverside Hospital

St. Joseph Hospital

St. Joseph’s Health

St. Peter’s Hospital

Staten Island University Hospital

Staten Island University Hospital – Prince’s Bay

Stony Brook University Hospital

Syosset Hospital

The Brooklyn Hospital Center

The Mount Sinai Hospital

Tisch Hospital

Unity Hospital

UR Medicine – Strong Memorial Hospital

University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital

Upstate University Hospital

University Hospital of Brooklyn – SUNY Downstate Medical Center

Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Westchester Medical Center

Westfield Hospital

White Plains Hospital

Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

