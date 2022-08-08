Release: 118 Hospitals in New York Recognized for Efforts to Improve Outcomes for Americans with Heart Disease and Stroke

UTICA, NEW YORK, AUGUST 8, 2022 – 118 hospitals in New York are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke. Several individual hospitals within many of the systems received awards.
In addition, Robert Packer Hospital, based in Pennsylvania but which serves some of New York, also received awards.
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.
“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Cynthia Jones, M.D., MPH, medical director, Mosaic Health and member of the Board of Directors of the American Heart Association of the Mohawk Valley. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”
Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In New York, 82 hospitals or hospital systems were recognized this year, as well as hospitals in the Guthrie Hospital System, based in Pennsylvania, but with New York affiliates.
- Albany Med
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Bassett Medical Center
- BronxCare Health System
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Catholic Health – Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Catholic Health – Mount St. Mary’s Hospital
- Catholic Health – Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
- Cayuga Medical Center
- Cohen Children’s Medical Center
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Crouse Hospital
- Ellis Medicine
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare, an affiliation of Mohawk Valley Health System
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Gates Vascular Institute/ Buffalo General Medical Center
- Geneva General Hospital
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of WMC Health
- Health Alliance: Broadway Campus, a member of the WMC Health Network
- Highland Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- LIJ Medical Center at Forest Hills
- LIJ Valley Stream
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mather Hospital Northwell Health
- Mercy Medical Center
- MidHudson Regional Hospital of WMC Health
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center – Moses Campus
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- Montefiore Nyack Hospital
- Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Nassau University Medical Center
- New York Community Hospital
- New York Presbyterian/Brooklyn Methodist
- New York Presbyterian/ Columbia University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian – Hudson Valley Hospital
- New York Presbyterian – Lawrence Hospital
- New York Presbyterian – Lower Manhattan Hospital
- New York Presbyterian – The Allen Hospital
- New York Presbyterian/Queens
- New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Newark Wayne Community Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue
- NYC Health + Hospitals – Coney Island
- NYC Health+ Hospitals/Elmhurst
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan
- NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull
- NYU Langone Hospitals
- NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital – Long Island
- Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center – Northwell Health
- Phelps Hospital – Northwell Health
- Plainview Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Rochester General Hospital
- Rochester Regional Health United Memorial Medical Center
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Joseph’s Medical Center
- Samaritan Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- SBH Health System
- Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital
- South Nassau Communities Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- Southampton Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center
- St. Charles Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital, the Heart Center
- St. John’s Episcopal Hospital
- St. John’s Riverside Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
- St. Joseph’s Health
- St. Peter’s Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital – Prince’s Bay
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Syosset Hospital
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- The Mount Sinai Hospital
- Tisch Hospital
- Unity Hospital
- UR Medicine – Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
- University Hospital of Brooklyn – SUNY Downstate Medical Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Westfield Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
