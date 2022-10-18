Regional: The Family Counseling Center in Golversville Welcomes New Staff

Gloversville, NY—The Family Counseling Center is happy to welcome twelve new staff members during the third quarter of 2022. The group joins an organization focused on building a healthy community through support, engagement, and empowerment, and includes the following individuals:

Elizabeth Anelli, Domestic Violence On-Call Advocate

Francesca Boyer, Domestic Violence On-Call Advocate

Kiara Figueroa, Front Office Support

Lynsey Handlowich, Intake Specialist

Barry Mead, Maintenance

Kofi Norsali, MSW

Raquel Perez, Mental Health Therapist

Dawne Salazar-Moore, LMHC

Carin Smida, School Based Intervention Counselor

New team members join a growing organization with deep roots in Fulton and Montgomery counties. Started in 1976 by a group of concerned community leaders, The Family Counseling Center has grown to serve over 4,500 clients per year from counties across the Capital District and Mohawk Valley. Staff work in a collaborative care model that connects services across organizational programs in order to best meet their needs – creating support, empowerment, and engagement. The Family Counseling Center operates a Behavioral Health Clinic, Medical Clinic, Children & Family Services program, and the Domestic Violence Program of Fulton County. In addition, the agency offers a Crisis Unit and Mobile Crisis Unit.

“I am excited and honored to work with the team at The Family Counseling Center,” said Michael L. Countryman, Executive Director of The Family Counseling Center. “Their work is valued by our organization and especially by the clients they serve. Our new team members continue a 46-year legacy of care and dedication to clients living and working in Fulton and Montgomery counties.”

The Family Counseling Center is currently recruiting for several positions. The organization’s benefits, work-life balance, and team-focused atmosphere provides a supportive environment for staff across programs. To learn more or to see current job listings, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org/open-positions/.

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County has been serving the community since 1976 and ensures a broad range of superior, quality, evidence-based, behavioral support and social services to the community. The Center is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health, providing services to children as young as five years old. For more information about the Family Counseling Center and its services, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.