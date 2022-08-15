Press Release: Dominic Fiacco Piano Concert at Remsen Arts Center

Dominic Fiacco is considered by many to be a piano and organ prodigy. He is a seventeen year old resident of Poland, NY. He began studying music at age four. His curiosity about the organ began when he attended an organ recital at age eight at First Presbyterian Church in Utica. Immediately afterwards he was invited to try the organ. That fall he began lessons with church organist Stephen Best.

Dominic has performed recitals at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, the Cadet Chapel at West Point, location of the third largest organ in the world, plus Saratoga Springs and Syracuse. He participated in the 2019, 2020, and 2021 summer organ camps at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where he studied with Alan Morrison and Peter Richard Conte. Dominic is also assistant organist at the Parish Community of St. Leo and St. Ann in Holland Patent, where he plays the 8:45 AM Mass every Sunday.

Dominic continued to study piano with Hamilton College lecturer, Sar-Shalom Strong. Dominic has won multiple prizes in several piano competitions, three time winner in the Central New York Music Teachers Association piano competitions, at fourteen placed third in his age group at the Steinway Competition, and recently, the B-Sharp Scholarship Competition. He has performed multiple times on the Society for New Music’s Rising Stars programs. He has also performed solo recitals for the Jackson Lunch Hour Series at Utica College, the Unitarian Church of Barneveld, and the Remsen Performing & Visual Arts Center. After one performance in 2019 a group from the audience all agreed that he was “beginning to ascend to world-class status.”

Dominic’s favorite composers include Bach, Beethoven, Mahler, and Shostakovich. He has six younger siblings. He also has six more favorite composers: Durufle, Vierne, Franck, Widor, Scriabin, and Sikora.