Feature: Utica Phoenix Radio Hosts ‘DeDe in the Morning’

Utica Phoenix Media, 95.5 FM has reached a partnership with Compass Media Networks to host the morning show “Dede in the Morning.” The show is a contemporary talk show featuring Dede McGuire as host. The morning show airs on Phoenix Radio from 5 AM – 10 AM, Monday – Friday, followed by the station’s political talk show, “Democracy Now.” “Dede in the Morning” also airs on Saturday from 6 AM – 10 AM.

The cast of “Dede in the Morning” includes the aforementioned Dede McGuire, Lady Jade (the show’s long co-host since 2011), J.J. Williamson, and J-Kruz.

“Dede in the Morning” fits in well with Utica Phoenix Radio’s Urban market, filling a needed spot in the Utica/Rome Metro Area in the Mohawk Valley.

“Dede in the Morning” was founded in 2011, and has been a mainstay and top ratings fixture in the Dallas/Fort Worth radio market (dedemcguire.com). According to promotional materials, McGuire is one of only a few women nationwide to have their own, syndicated morning show. McGuire got her start co-hosting the nationally syndicated radio program “The Doug Banks Show” before taking on her own morning show, “Dede in the Morning.”

McGuire’s most recent awards in broadcasting include: a 2021 Gracie Award for Host/Personality in Radio — Nationally Syndicated by the Alliance for Women in Media; 2021 RadioINK Most Influential Women in Radio; and 2021 Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. 2021 MIW Airblazer Award Winner.

In addition to her radio success, McGuire has also appeared on CNN, Headline News, BET, Oxygen Network, Fox 4 News Dallas, Good Morning Texas (WFAA-TV Ch8), and other networks as a guest panelist. Additionally, McGuire has been featured in Essence Magazine, Ebony, Upscale Magazine, Dallas Business Journal, RadioINK, INSIDE RADIO, All Access, Radio Facts, and THE SOURCE Power 30.

McGuire’s co-hosts also bring their unique personalities and talents to the show, which will appeal to the listeners of Utica and the surrounding areas. Lady Jade is known as one of the most community-involved media personnel in Dallas-Fort Worth. As mentioned, she has been the co-host of “Dede in the Morning” since 2011. She has also been on the air at K104 since 2003, and mornings since 2005.

In addition to her work in radio, Lady Jade is the founder of the non-profit organization “Project 16” in 2015, serving youth in economically deficient communities. The non-profit provides life-skills training, experiential exposure opportunities, and therapy services for students grades 6 – 12.

Lady Jade isn’t the only one to give back to the community. Dede McGuire recently launched “The Dede McGuire Foundation” to assist low-income women and mothers who wish to further their education by offering financial scholarships.

J.J. Williamson joined “Dede in the Morning” in 2021. According to promotional materials, Williamson is well-known for his sold-out and award-winning comedy performances across the country, including opening for one of the Original Kings of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer. Williamson has appeared on HBO, BET, and more.

Finally, J-Kruz joined “Dede in the Morning” in January of 2022, bringing his unique passion and points of view on music, culture, gaming, and lifestyle trends to the show. J-Kruz, born in NYC, has had a radio career spanning from Pittsburgh to Dallas. J-Kruz has served as co-host or guest anchor on many programs, and is very active in the Dallas-Fort Worth Community.

Utica Phoenix Radio would love to offer a warm welcome to “Dede in the Morning.” Make sure to tune in Monday – Saturday to hear Dede’s unique morning show, and don’t forget to tune in 95.5 FM to get your dose of contemporary and Urban music, filled with all your favorite musical hits throughout the day.