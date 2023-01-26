Pop singer-songwriter Jake Miller to perform at MVCC on Feb. 17

The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series has announced its headlining event for the Spring 2023 semester: a concert by pop singer-songwriter Jake Miller at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Schafer Theater at MVCC’s Utica Campus. Tickets are $15 general, $10 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. They are available at www.mvcc.edu/tickets.

Beyond posting up streams in the hundreds of millions, selling out tours, attracting millions of followers on social media, and earning critical acclaim, countless fan tattoos speak to the impact of Jake Miller. Fans proudly sport lyrics on their skin from “I’m Alright” and “A Million Lives,” among others. The singer, songwriter, and producer has quietly emerged as a magnetic pop presence on his own terms uplifted by world-class showmanship, no holds barred honesty, and dynamic delivery. Miller only strengthens this connection to his devout audience, dubbed “The Millertary,” with each subsequent release. He made waves in 2014 with the “Dazed and Confused” EP, which boasted the singles “Dazed and Confused” (featuring Travie McCoy) and “Ghost” (featuring Nikki Flores). On its heels, the 2015 EP “Rumors” popped off as the title track gathered tens of millions of streams. He maintained this momentum with projects such as 2016’s “Overnight” EP, 2017’s “2:00am in LA,” 2018’s “Silver Lining.” Along the way, he shared the stage with the late Mac Miller, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Fifth Harmony in addition to performing on MTV’s European Music Awards, NBC’s “Today Show,” and “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”

Miller continues to inspire with the release of the summer 2022 singles, “8 Tattoos” and “Keep Her,” treating fans to the 11-city “8 Tattoos” Tour with stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles. In November, Miller released the EP “Based on a True Story II,” a follow-up to his 2019 project, “Based on a True Story,” which featured the lead single, “Leave My Heart Alone.” Throughout his career, Miller has posted hundreds of millions of streams, sold out tours, attracted millions of followers on social media, and inspired countless fan tattoos. He’s lit up TikTok with over 50 million views and 10 million likes.

The MVCC Cultural Series is brought to you by MVCC’s Cultural Events Council, in collaboration with MVCC’s Program Board, with significant support from the Student Activity Fee. See the complete series lineup and ticket sales at www.mvcc.edu/culture.