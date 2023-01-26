Online check-in now available at Slocum-Dickson’s Urgent Care

Slocum-Dickson Medical Group streamlines Urgent Care services with online check-in.

New Hartford, NY: Slocum-Dickson Medical Group is happy to announce online check-in for our urgent care department.

Providing patients with quality care and experiences is very important to Slocum-Dickson Medical Group. Recent trends across the country for urgent care show online scheduling as a convenient tool for patients which allows them to schedule an appointment that works best for them. The Slocum-Dickson urgent care department continues to grow, creating the need to streamline the check-in process to better serve patients.

Patients in need of acute care with a focus on a single problem are encouraged to visit sdmg.com and click on the Urgent Care Online Check-in button located at the top right corner of the website. Patients will be asked to provide their name and contact information and select the date and time they would like to be seen. After selecting the confirmation button, patients will receive updates and reminder text messages as their appointment time approaches. This allows the patient to remain at home or in a convenient location until it is time for their visit. The urgent care department will accept walk-ins if time allows, and highly encourages patients to schedule their visit to ensure they will be seen.

Slocum-Dickson Medical Group’s Urgent Care is located at the back entrance of the 1729 Burrstone Road campus. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 7:30 am – 8 pm, Saturday – Sunday 9 am – 6 pm, with hours varying on holidays. Slocum-Dickson Medical Group highly encourages all patients in need of prompt medical care with a single problem focus to check into urgent care online at sdmg.com to ensure their visit and allow them to remain in the comfort of their own homes until it’s time for their scheduled appointment.

About Slocum-Dickson Medical Group:

Slocum-Dickson Medical Group began in 1938 with three physicians. By consolidating their practices, they were able to realize the benefits of a physician-owned multi-specialty group practice to improve the quality of medical care received by the patient. Today, the group employs over 50 physicians and several hundred staff members. As the group continues to expand, the focus is still on patient-centered, physician-directed, quality care.