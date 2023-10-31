Poetry Corner – On Ghosts – A POEM

This limbo phase is where we’ll find,

the Ghosts who haunt us in our mind

Transformations ruled by transitions which

explain this phenom, line and pitch

Our words today – like ‘decomposition’, and ‘re-birth’

Subsume our logic, to bring us mirth

There were the priests, the witches, chuh –

to seek communications with them, nuh?

Curiosity Equals Uncertainty.”

It’s a ridiculous claim, you see;

This is not, nor can never be

a logical, valid ‘tautology’.

Tell me that God – and Ghosts do not exist.

And, go about proving this to me.

How could you do so?

Don’t you see ?

A parallel re al ity

can not be substantiated logically

Yet, they appear – by sound and sight

Most often haunting in the night.

These tortured souls,

reach out to us,

ignored, dismissed

they mess up – our stuff,

if that clue alone’s not evidence

What other theory – could make sense?

That You are Mad ! They come to claim

“And seeking out spirits is folly – an in-consequential aim”