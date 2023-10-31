Poetry Corner – On Ghosts – A POEM

The author; in a Halloween Costume;
dressed as a black Union Army Civil War soldier
On Ghosts – A POEM by Natalie M. Williams
This limbo phase is where we’ll find,
the Ghosts who haunt us in our mind
Transformations ruled by transitions which
explain this phenom, line and pitch
Our words today – like ‘decomposition’, and ‘re-birth’
Subsume our logic, to bring us mirth
There were the priests, the witches, chuh –
to seek communications with them, nuh?
Curiosity Equals Uncertainty.”
It’s a ridiculous claim, you see;
This is not, nor can never be
a logical, valid ‘tautology’.
Tell me that God – and Ghosts do not exist.
And, go about proving this to me.
How could you do so?
Don’t you see ?
A parallel re al ity
can not be substantiated logically
Yet, they appear – by sound and sight
Most often haunting in the night.
These tortured souls,
reach out to us,
ignored, dismissed
they mess up – our stuff,
if that clue alone’s not evidence
What other theory – could make sense?
That You are Mad ! They come to claim
To that I say – the gift’s not yours to see…
Through – all of my senses,
They do take hold of me
Them mash together; portals through;
which super-natural phenoms do
Make visit with their quandries then,
retreat; to haunt some day again…
© March 2018 Natalie M. Williams
Utica / Oneida County NY Poet Laureate