Pedal for Autism at Woods Valley with lead sponsor Adirondack Bank

With 1 in 36 children diagnosed with autism, please help Kelberman to promote understanding and awareness of autism within our communities! The 2023 Pedal for Autism is a 10, 20 or 30-mile charity bike ride that will take place at Woods Valley in Rome on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Our 2023 Pedal for Autism, with lead sponsor Adirondack Bank, will be an enjoyable way to spend a morning riding to help raise funding for children, adults and their families who receive Kelberman services. Please visit kelbermancenter.org and click Pedal for Autism from the homepage to register. For more information, please contact Kelly Carinci, Chief Development & Communications Officer at Kelberman, at kelly.carinci@kelbermancenter. org .

“Thank you to Adirondack Bank for your lead sponsorship once again for our Pedal for Autism event,” commented Maria Cappoletti, Kelberman Chief Executive Officer. “We are so appreciative of your generosity and grateful that you have chosen to partner with Kelberman to support our community and children and adults with autism and their families.”

“Adirondack Bank is honored to be the lead sponsor for the Pedal for Autism event,” said Rocco F. Arcuri, Sr., President and CEO of Adirondack Bank. “Events like the charity bike ride work to have a significant and long-lasting impact on families in our communities. We are proud to work with Kelberman to help shine a light on autism acceptance.”

About Kelberman

Kelberman is a leading provider of autism services for children, adults, and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. We provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including Home and Community Based, Educational, Clinical, Residential, Respite and Camp. Our goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism. The expert staff at Kelberman empower the people we support with specialized, one-of-a-kind programs, resources, support, and wrap-around services, creating a fulfilling, life-enriching experience for people and families.

About Adirondack Bank

Adirondack Bank, headquartered in Utica, was established in 1898. We have grown to over 200 employees at 19 locations serving Central and Northern New York. Community involvement is a cornerstone at Adirondack Bank. We have a century-long history of serving the needs of others by contributing to causes in which we can make a positive difference in our communities. We contribute roughly 8% of our net income in the form of sponsorships and donations to a wide variety of events and organizations throughout the communities that we serve. In addition, our team of almost 200 dedicated professionals contribute thousands of hours each year by sitting on boards and committees, presenting to various groups about financial services, and volunteering and participating in local events. For more information visit www.adirondackbank.com