MVCC faculty, staff receive SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence

This spring, seven Mohawk Valley Community College faculty and staff members received the prestigious 2023 SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence, system-wide recognition of their consistently exceptional professional achievement.

Shannon Crocker, assistant professor in the School of STEM-Transfer, received the Excellence in Teaching Award. In her eight years at MVCC, Crocker has taught nearly every course in MVCC’s Biology track, in which she consistently outperforms in the areas of teaching techniques and student service. Crocker played a pivotal role in the College’s Guided Pathways efforts and has participated in several collegial activities, including Women in Science and Engineering (WISE), College-Wide Curriculum Committee, and Strategic Planning Council. She also has been an advisor to the Environmental Club.

Dr. Dina Radeljas, associate professor in the School of Public and Human Services, received the Excellence in Faculty Service Award. Radeljas has distinguished herself as a role model for excellent teaching during her 10 years at MVCC. She has volunteered countless hours in support of student success, College initiatives, and within the community. She has co-chaired the Achieving the Dream Student Success Council, advises MVCC’s Lambda Beta Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and Kidz N’ Coaches mentoring club, and is the co-coordinator for MVCC’s enrichment programs. Radeljas also is a founding member of the Bosnian American Community Association.

Leland McCormac received the Excellence in Adjunct Teaching Award. McCormac has been an adjunct instructor at MVCC for more than 12 years and has taught nearly every course in the College’s Criminal Justice program. He also has accepted and overseen many interns at the Oneida County Public Defender’s Office and has assisted students in their first workplace experience in their chosen field. McCormac sets the bar very high for his students and his peers and is committed to providing an outstanding educational experience for students.

Jocelyn Ireland, instructional design librarian at MVCC, received the Excellence in Librarianship Award. Ireland consistently demonstrates extraordinary skill and capacity in librarianship. During her seven years at the College, she has redesigned every component of the library’s information literacy instruction program. She is a dedicated member of the College Senate, the Employee Enrichment Council, and the Learning Commons Advisory Board, and participates in many other collegial activities. Ireland also is an active member of the Eastern New York Association of College and Research Libraries.

Aiko Kane, a library clerk at MVCC, received the Excellence in Classified Service Award. In her 12 years at MVCC, Kane has consistently demonstrated exemplary customer service and has provided guidance, mentoring, and support to countless students and staff members. She takes great care in every aspect of her work and shows outstanding responsibility and attention to detail. Kane is actively engaged in supporting the broader College community and has participated in various international programs where she shares her Japanese heritage.

Lizabeth Doherty, coordinator for career services, received the Excellence in Professional Service Award. Doherty has put forth extraordinary effort in support of student success during her 14 years at MVCC. She champions the CliftonStrengths movement on campus and implemented a Strengths Ambassadors program. Under her guidance, MVCC’s Lambda Beta Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society has achieved five-star status for 11 consecutive years. Doherty participates in multiple collegial activities, including Core Workshop design, Safe Space Training, and the Guided Pathways Steering Council.

Marek Koscinski, technical assistant for the School of STEM-Career, received the Excellence in Professional Service Award. For eight years, Koscinski has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the best interests of students, resulting in exceptional advancements in the quality of technical labs at the College. He has served on the Safety and Security Committee, the Career Appointment Committee, and chairs the Electrical Scholarships Committee. Koscinski volunteers at United Way events and as a member of the MVCC “Hype Squad” for the Boilermaker.

The SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence are System-level honors conferred to acknowledge and provide recognition for consistently superior professional achievement and to encourage the ongoing pursuit of excellence. These programs underscore SUNY’s commitment to sustaining intellectual vibrancy, advancing the boundaries of knowledge, providing the highest quality of instruction, and serving the public good. Through these awards, SUNY publicly proclaims its pride in the accomplishment and personal dedication of its instructional faculty, librarians, and professional staff across its campuses.