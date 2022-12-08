Local: Utica Zoo Announces Two More Weekends to Check out ‘Bright Nights’

UTICA – The Utica Zoo will be decked out with various holiday light displays every weekend, from 5-7 PM through December 18the for “Bright Nights.” Presented by Theresa Flemma and Jason Topi of Baird Wealth Management, the event will feature over a dozen holiday light displays. Santa and a giant jolly mailbox will be present nightly along with music, food trucks, campfires, and more!

There will be nightly readings of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” by local community members, and the opportunity for children to fill out and send their letters in Santa’s Mailbox. Each letter will be answered and include a special surprise from Santa Claus. (Proper return mailing address is required). The Happy Haggs Dance Troupe of Central NY will be performing on Saturday, December 10th and 17th.

Bright Nights at the Utica Zoo provides entertainment for visitors of all ages. On Saturday December 17, enjoy a live performance by local musician, Amos Donnell, and Kookie’s Q will be serving wine and beer.

General admission is $8.00 for adults; $5.00 for children; and $7.00 for seniors, military, and college students with ID. Children under one are free. Utica Zoo members receive 50 percent off admission. Tickets can be purchased at the time of arrival. The Utica Zoo will be open for the regular daily hours from 10 am – 4:30 pm, and will re-open for Bright Nights at 5 pm each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“Bright Nights at the Utica Zoo” is presented by Theresa Flemma and Jason Topi of Baird Wealth Management Group and sponsored by First Source Federal Credit Union, Nimey’s New Generation Cars, Pratt & Whitney, Bank of Utica, Total Solutions, BME- Business Machines & Equipment Inc., Brownies Tents and Awnings, McDonald’s, NBT Bank, Caruso McLean Investment Advisors, the Zonta Club of Utica, and the New York Power Authority.

This event is walk-through, mainly outside, and weather permitting. In the event of a cancellation, updates will be posted to the Utica Zoo Facebook page, as well as their website, uticazoo.org/brightnights.

The Utica Zoo creates unique experiences and promotes public appreciation of wildlife through education, conservation, and recreation and is home to over 200 exotic and domestic animals, welcoming over 100,000 visitors annually.

For more information on this, and all things Utica Zoo, visit UticaZoo.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @UticaZoo.