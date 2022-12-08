Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementEvent: Utica Royalties Announces 'Open Call' Got Talent Show
Announcement

Event: Utica Royalties Announces ‘Open Call’ Got Talent Show

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
36
Talent Show
Photo: Adobe stock.

Utica, NY—Utica Royalties, part of the Utica Center for Development, is pleased to announce an ‘open call’ to their upcoming talent show, which will take place on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 from 5 – 8 PM. 

The event is open to all. Awards and trophies will be awarded to the ‘best of the best.’ The talent show is open, meaning that dancers, singers, musicians, rappers, comedians, poets, and more are invited to attend!

The event will take place at 726 Washington Street, Utica NY 13502. For more information about the event, persons may call Simon at 315-880-3472. 

 

Previous article
Local: Utica Zoo Announces Two More Weekends to Check out ‘Bright Nights’
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Utica Zoo
Announcement

Local: Utica Zoo Announces Two More Weekends to Check out ‘Bright...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0