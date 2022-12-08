Event: Utica Royalties Announces ‘Open Call’ Got Talent Show

Utica, NY—Utica Royalties, part of the Utica Center for Development, is pleased to announce an ‘open call’ to their upcoming talent show, which will take place on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 from 5 – 8 PM.

The event is open to all. Awards and trophies will be awarded to the ‘best of the best.’ The talent show is open, meaning that dancers, singers, musicians, rappers, comedians, poets, and more are invited to attend!

The event will take place at 726 Washington Street, Utica NY 13502. For more information about the event, persons may call Simon at 315-880-3472.