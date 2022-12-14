Local: Rome Rescue Mission Asks for Help with Donations for Food, Toys for Christmas

ROME, NY (December 2022)—The Rome Rescue Mission needs hams, potatoes, yams, mayo, pasta, sauce, dinner rolls, butter, eggs, juice, fresh fruit, bagels, and items for dressing. Monetary donations are always gladly accepted and appreciated. Donations can be made via checks mailed to PO BOX 337, Rome, NY 13440, or online at RomeMission.org. Food donations are being accepted Monday – Friday at the Mission at 413 East Dominick Street from 9 AM – 6 PM and Saturday-Sunday 9 AM – 2 PM.

The Mission is also in need of presents for children up to age 12. The most requested presents for girls are educational toys, books, children’s DVDs, Barbie’s and clothes, dolls, sleeping bags, arts & crafts, nail polish, McDonald’s gift cards, pajamas, slippers, bath and body products, candles, perfume, socks/tights, underwear, and hairbrushes.

For boys, the most requested items are educational toys, cars, trucks, DVDs, science games, watches, boxers, socks, tools, remote control vehicles, hoodies, McDonald gift cards, video games, pajamas, and t-shirts. Last year, over 800 children received gifts through the generous donations of those in our community.

The Mission will be open on Christmas Eve from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Additionally, they will be open on Christmas Day from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Breakfast will be served from 9 AM-10 AM. A Christmas message will be at 12:30 PM, followed by The Christmas Meal, served at 1 PM following a Christmas service at 12:30 PM. Takeout with be available.

“We know there are many who are in need today. It’s not just the homeless who will join us for Christmas dinner. We’ll see people who are just struggling to get by, many needing help for the first time. There will always be people in our community who are hungry. Our doors are open to anyone who would like to enjoy a traditional Christmas meal,” said Matt Miller, Executive Director of the Rome Rescue Mission.

The Rome Rescue Mobile Mission will be distributing meals Friday, December 23, 2022:

Valentine Apt. – 11:30 AM – 11:50 AM

Rome Mall Apt. – 12:00 PM – 12:15 PM

Georgian Arms – 12:30 PM – 12:45 PM

Colonial I – 1:00 PM – 1:20 PM

Colonial II – 1:30 PM – 1:50 PM

Madison Plaza – 2:00 PM – 2:20 PM

The Mission will be closed December 26th. For more information, contact the Mission at 315-337-2516