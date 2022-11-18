Local: Owners of ‘Rainbow Cupboard’ Open New Candy Shop, ‘Dreamy’s Candy, in Clinton

CLINTON, NY—November 18, 2022: Life just got a little bit sweeter for residents in Oneida County. Last Friday, November 11 at 11:11 AM, the much anticipated Dreamy’s Candy Shop opened at 11 West Park Row in Clinton.

Just in time for gift-giving, party-going, and as a little treat during your shopping excursions, Dreamy’s offers a case filled with pyramids of fine chocolates that you can either choose by the piece or by the pound, as well as unique and giftable acrylic cubes of gummy candy, gourmet jelly beans, and other delicious confections.

Amity Messett along with her husband Tim and their children (and daughter-in-law) Brent, Kendra, Xian, Elizabeth, Lewis, Jackie, Taymi, Mena, Deanie-Jean, and Mookie can be found behind the custom royal blue and gold chocolate case at Dreamy’s or at their other shop, Rainbow Cupboard which is located at 4 College Street in Clinton. “Rainbow Cupboard (a plant and gift shop specializing in “curated happy findings”) opened in October of 2020 in the middle of a pandemic and has been very successful, so we were pretty confident that opening Dreamy’s Candy in this beautiful town was a great idea, I mean who doesn’t love candy?, said Messett.

Dreamy’s elegant decor of blues and gold, reminiscent of a night sky complete with stars and a painted mural moon, is starkly different from the bright and colorful decor of Rainbow Cupboard, but according to Messett the goal of both shops is exactly the same.

“We want to be a part of your life and your happy memories, we want to make people feel special and give a unique experience and a smile to everyone who enters either one of our family’s shops,” shared Messett. “Owning a plant shop and a candy shop is a total dream come true for our family, not to mention how thankful we are to be small business owners in a community that is incredibly supportive of small businesses, especially women and family-run businesses. Clinton Chamber, Clinton Merchants, Oneida County Tourism, and the residents do an incredible job of creating a welcoming atmosphere for small business owners. We are proof that with hard work and creativity, dreams really can come true.”