Local: October 2022 Johnson Park Center Food Pantry Schedule

Johnson Park Center
Utica, NY — Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for October 2022 Opening Day/Hours, Rain or Shine. All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. If you have been recertified, JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificate, NYS Driver’s License, NYS Photo ID, Social Security Card, NYS Benefit Card, and Prison Photo ID.
 
JPC Choice Free Food Pantry
Walkers
· Monday, October 3, 2022
· Tuesday, October 4, 2022
 
JPC Choice Free Food Pantry
Walkers
· Monday, October 10 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Tuesday, October 11 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
 
JPC Choice Free Food Pantry
Walkers
· Monday, October 17 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Tuesday, October 18 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
 
Free Food Food Giveaway
Drive-Thru
· Monday, October 24 from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm
 
Walkers
· Tuesday, October 25 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
 
JPC Choice Free Food Pantry
Walkers
· Monday, October 31 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Tuesday, November 1 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
 
