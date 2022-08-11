Local News: Water Safari Still Hiring for Summer/Fall

OLD FORGE, NY — Water Safari Resort is still hiring for the remainder of the 2022 summer season at the Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Old Forge Camping Resort, and Water’s Edge Inn. Positions are available across all departments with wider focus areas being Water Ride Operators, Lifeguards, Food Service, Stores, Reservations and Housekeeping. Positions at the Old Forge Camping Resort and Water’s Edge Inn are also available through the fall season, some of which are offering a $500 to $1000 sign-on bonus. Several full-time, year-round positions with benefits are available across all properties.

“We have many full-time and part-time job positions available for ages 16 and up as well as some for 14 and 15-year-olds. There are a variety of positions that are ideal for someone looking for their first job, or a retired individual looking for some extra spending money, and everyone in between!” says Katie Wojdyla, Vice President & Director of Marketing of Water Safari Resort. “Even if someone wants to work 1-2 days per week, that helps cover days off for our current team members. Taking a job with us for the remainder of the season, also gets your foot in the door for next summer!”

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is a seasonal water and theme park open through Labor Day, Old Forge Camping Resort is a year-round campground, and Water’s Edge Inn is a year-round hotel. There are openings for a variety of summer and fall work schedules, both full and part-time, which include weekends and holidays. Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water’s Edge Inn have immediate job openings for the remainder of summer and the fall season (through the end of October). Applicants must be at least 14 years of age; however, some positions require at least 16 to 18 years of age.

There are many great team member benefits from working at Water Safari Resort including opportunities for advancement, learning lifelong skills, making new friends, as well as many other on-the-job perks including free admission on days off, tickets for friends and family, on-property discounts and more.

To view available positions, visit https://www.watersafari.com/jobs/