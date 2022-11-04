Local: MVCC to Host Veterans Day Information Sessions

Mohawk Valley Community College will host three Admissions Information Sessions on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at its Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. The sessions are planned around the Veterans Day holiday, which many prospective students have off from school and work. MVCC is open for classes and business that day.

Attendees may choose to attend one of three different sessions at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. Each session will be followed by a campus tour. Visitors will meet with an admissions counselor, discuss financial aid options and scholarships, and learn about the College’s 90-plus academic programs, Hawk Athletics, and more. To register, visit https://admissions.mvcc.edu/portal/veterans_day_22.

In addition to this event, there are many other ways for prospective students to experience MVCC. Fall Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; details at www.mvcc.edu/open-house. The Admissions Office also offers group information sessions and campus visits — see the schedule at www.mvcc.edu/visit.

For more information or to set up an individual appointment, contact the Admissions Office at 315-792-5354 or admissions@mvcc.edu.