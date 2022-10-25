Local: MVCC Cultural Series brings deaf comedian Crom Saunders’ ‘Cromania!’ to Rome

The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will host an American Sign Language performance of “Cromania!” with deaf comedian Crom Saunders at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in Festine Auditorium at the College’s Rome Campus, 1101 Floyd Ave. Tickets cost $10 for the public and $5 for MVCC employees (free for MVCC students), and are available for purchase atwww.mvcc.edu/tickets.

Cromania! is Saunders’ one-man show featuring skits that incorporate pop culture, impersonations, improvisation, American Sign language, puns, and physical feats into one big laugh fest. Saunders came up with the idea for this show based on his love of books, theatre, and movies. He draws a lot from contemporary film and theatre, but also pays homage to the classics like Shakespeare and classic horror movies. This performance, which will be verbally translated for the hearing abled, is for mature audiences only. Visit http://thecromsaunders.com.

